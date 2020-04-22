Local bike shop is busier than it has been in over 30 years due to social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With social distancing in place, many have enjoyed outdoor activities such as biking. Because of this, Cadence 120 Bicycles has been busier than ever.

Brad Burton, Owner of Cadence 120 Bicycles says, “So as long as I have been doing this, I have never seen us this busy. I mean we will definitely have a record month this month as everybody has turned to the bicycle.”

Brad has been in business for over 30 years in Mobile. He says that with schools and gyms closed, no sports going on, and the weather being nice, people are turning to bikes as a means to enjoy it.

Cadence 120 Bicycles is still selling new bikes, but they have had to start selling these new bikes out of boxes and taking a couple days to assemble them because of their increased work load. In addition to new bikes, the service department is hard at work.

Brad says, “People seeing other people riding bicycles thinking, ‘Hey I have those’, bringing them in for us to repair. We try to get them out riding as well. Currently we have about a two week back-long on service work.”

Check out the video for more!

LATEST STORIES: