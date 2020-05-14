Little Blue Angels fan gets an awesome birthday celebration

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Turning 7 in the time of coronavirus makes it hard to celebrate, for many birthdays have been blue this year. But for 7-year-old Jacob Durden, that’s not a bad thing.

He’s a huge Blue Angels fan. So when folks got together to turn his birthday blue, that just put a smile on his face.

Gene Moore, who’s known for his boat car and plane car seen around Northwest Florida, was happy to “fly” in for Jacob’s 7th birthday. He brought both vehicles to Compu-Graphix in Pensacola. Other businesses brought cool vehicles too.

What could have been a really boring birthday stuck at home turned into something this 7-year-old will never forget.

IMAGES COURTESY: Compu-Graphix

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories