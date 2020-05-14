Little Blue Angels fan gets an awesome birthday celebration

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Turning 7 in the time of coronavirus makes it hard to celebrate, for many birthdays have been blue this year. But for 7-year-old Jacob Durden, that’s not a bad thing.

He’s a huge Blue Angels fan. So when folks got together to turn his birthday blue, that just put a smile on his face.

Gene Moore, who’s known for his boat car and plane car seen around Northwest Florida, was happy to “fly” in for Jacob’s 7th birthday. He brought both vehicles to Compu-Graphix in Pensacola. Other businesses brought cool vehicles too.

What could have been a really boring birthday stuck at home turned into something this 7-year-old will never forget.











































IMAGES COURTESY: Compu-Graphix



LATEST HEADLINES: