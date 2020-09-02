Lillian chicken sanctuary aims at giving birds ‘best life possible’

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Chicken sanctuaries aren’t something you see or hear about often, especially in rural Baldwin County.

But Sweet Peeps Microsanctuary in Lillian is providing a safe haven for chickens who would otherwise end up on a menu.

Tracey Glover, founder of the nonprofit microsanctuary, is vegan and has a love for animals. But that doesn’t mean she ever thought she would rescue more than 20 chickens from slaughter and take on the responsibility of caring for them.

Glover told WKRG News 5 on Wednesday she was inspired to take on the challenge and rescue the chickens after hearing about a chicken farm going bankrupt in Colorado. More than 40,000 chickens were left abandoned.

“A local rescue started to organize a big rescue, and there were calls for homes,” Glover said. “They were only able to rescue as many birds as they had commitments. I just decided spur of the moment to convert my shed into a chicken coup.”

Glover ended up rescuing eight chickens from the Colorado farm. Gradually, she rescued more chickens — some from a factory farm in Georgia and others from slaughter during a religious ceremony in Brooklyn, New York.

To give the chickens proper space to thrive, she had to move from her home in Mobile to a home in Lillian with plenty of yard space.

Glover said saving chickens and shedding a light on the mistreatment of the animals is her top priority.

“Our mission is to give the best life possible to the animals that we rescue and to model a compassionate lifestyle,” she said.

All the chickens at the microsanctuary have names. This humanizes the chickens, Glover said, showing people they don’t have to be different from pets.

“People have no idea what amazing little people chickens are,” she said. “They have just as much personality as our dogs and cats do.”

Glover said she wants her chicken microsanctuary to help change societal norms. She said she thinks her “sweet peeps” could make people think twice about what they eat.

“I’d like for these kids to be ambassadors for their species,” she said. “I’d like for people to get to meet them and get to know them and see their little personalities and realize, you know, the next time you’re ordering a chicken sandwich or a basket of chicken wings, those were little beings.”

If you’d like to help out the microsanctuary, you can donate online on Facebook or Patreon.

