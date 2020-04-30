John Krasinski to host virtual graduation for Class of 2020

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Krasinski is the fairy godmother of the class of 2020.

First, he held their senior prom and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show, “Some Good News.”

Krasinski encouraged valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement.

Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate.

Krasinski’s Youtube show “Some Good News” started in March and has hosted a potluck, a prom, and brought the cast of Hamilton together for a sing-a-long.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories