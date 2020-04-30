John Krasinski to host virtual graduation for Class of 2020

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – John Krasinski is the fairy godmother of the class of 2020.
First, he held their senior prom and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show, “Some Good News.”
Krasinski encouraged valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement.
Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate.
Krasinski’s Youtube show “Some Good News” started in March and has hosted a potluck, a prom, and brought the cast of Hamilton together for a sing-a-long.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man “ambushes” car, shoots passenger, leads deputies on manhunt in Clarke County
- Coronavirus: Georgia teens not required to take road test to get driver’s license
- Firefighters rescue owl trapped in power lines
- Austal donates more than $100,000 to organizations in Mobile
- Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide