Italians celebrate 75th anniversary of Liberation Day

by: CNN Newsource

ROME, Italy (CNN) — Saturday, April 25, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of Italy’s Liberation from the Italian Fascists and Nazi occupation of World War II.

Italians in Rome were seen waving the Italian flag and singing the national anthem “Bella Ciao.” Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president said while the coronavirus had forced Italians to celebrate in their homes, remembering Italy’s partisans meant  “reaffirming the values of freedom, justice, and social cohesion.” 

