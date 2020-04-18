Hometown Hero: Mechelle Hinton

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’d like to introduce you to Mechelle Hinton, a registered respiratory therapist with Providence Hospital in Mobile.

She’s been a therapist for 24 years and is working with COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. She was nominated by her best friend Tabby, who says she is hardworking and loves her job. Thank you, Mechelle, for all that you do to help others!

