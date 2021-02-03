Habitat for Humanity: Women Build project breaks ground on annual home building Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Habitat for Humanity works to improve substandard housing in Mobile, Washington and Clarke Counties. This Saturday, Feb. 6, kicks off their annual Women Build project, and they need volunteers. The Women Build Program brings women together from across the community to learn construction skills and help build a home for another woman in need.

Bailey Smith, Outreach Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity explains, “You know, a lot of women…they may not know how to put in flooring, or help with construction, and roofing or anything like that. So we really try to emphasize that they do learn skills from this project and through this event that they can use in their life, in construction, or on their own home as well.”

This is the twelfth Women Build project. While the emphasis is on women helping women, anyone is welcome to volunteer Saturday and sign up to help through the whole construction process. The more volunteers they have, the faster they can build the home. No construction experience is needed. They will have a construction team there teaching volunteers the skills they need to build the house.

Smith adds, “Ms. Burroughs…she will be the actual home owner. She is a grandmother of three really cute kids. She actually works for Mobile County School System, so she is really excited to get this going so we can get her in the home.” Ms. Burroughs is currently living with her mother, step-dad and nephew. She and her three grandchildren have been sharing one bedroom, so she is so excited to accomplish her goal of owning her own home for her grandchildren.

To get involved or sign up to volunteer, head to www.habitatswalabama.org or call 251-476-7171.