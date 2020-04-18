Gwyneth Paltrow to auction off Oscars gown for charities helping Americans during pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Cal. (CNN/WKRG) — Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Friday to let her fans know that she would be auctioning one of her Oscar gowns.

One of the dresses to be auctioned off is a head-beaded Calvin Klein she wore to the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000.

The money raised from the auction will be distributed among several charities, including Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry. World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and America’s Food Funds.

This auction comes from the “All in Challenge” which is spreading through Hollywood amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

