Gulf Coast Giving Tuesday: Ways to give back this holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After the family comes together for Thanksgiving, shopping for Christmas presents is next on the holiday checklist. There’s Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

But there’s one more day after all that holiday shopping — Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day to remind people of how they can give back to their community. Created in 2012, the purpose of Giving Tuesday is this: Encouraging people to do good.

So how can you “do good?”

United Way of Southwest Alabama provides services for those in need along the Gulf Coast.

“As we celebrate the holidays and give thanks for all we have, it is important to remember that many families in our community are in need. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help support the community safety net which is essential to providing health and human services to families. When you give to the UWSWA, you are changing lives and saving lives in Southwest Alabama,” said Leslie Schraeder with United Way of Southwest Alabama.

Here are some resources for donating to United Way for Giving Tuesday:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/4781986725195663/

Online – https://app.mobilecause.com/form/5aov8w?vid=dq6dz

UWSWA website – https://uwswa.org

Text to Give – Give2UWTuesday to 91999 and follow the directions in the response

Venmo: @uwswa

QR Code

Giving Tuesday extends beyond the human realm. Animal shelters along the Gulf Coast need help.

The Haven in Fairhope is hoping to raise $10,000 for its rescue animals. Donations up to $5,000 are matched dollar for dollar. You can send your donation to P.O. Box 1063 Fairhope, AL., 36533. Indicate your donation is for #GivingTuesday for the matching funds. For more information on The Haven, click here.

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is also hoping to raise $5,000 this Giving Tuesday. The shelter plans to use the funds towards providing animals with food, shelter, and veterinary care. To donate, click here.

To find more organizations to donate to, click here.