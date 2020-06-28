GOOD DEED: Thomasville police officer repairs mailbox after it was knocked down

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville resident Renae Williams shared photos of a police officer performing an act of kindness in the community over the weekend.

“With all the negativity and hatred going on in our world, she experienced a beautiful, simple, yet profound act of kindness this morning,” said Williams who was speaking of her grandmother who turned 92 years old on Saturday.

Williams said police responded to a call that someone’s mailbox had been knocked down on Friday night, but it’s how the officer responded that has her praising him this weekend.

“He took immediate action. He took it upon himself to do what we were already preparing to do, he repaired the damaged area and replaced the mailbox,” she added.

