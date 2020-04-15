Girl Scouts of Southern AL donate leftover cookies to Healthcare Workers and First Responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With all of the stress looming over the state due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama found a way to bring light and joy through the comforting deliciousness of Girl Scout Cookies!

The cookie program ended on March 1st and have many leftover boxes of cookies. So far, they have donated over 480 boxes of cookies to multiple infirmaries across the Gulf Coast. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Karlee Shirley, Marketing and Communications Specialist, to get more details.

“We want to bring them some joy and just share that appreciation and love from what their doing to keep our community safe right now and and we just want to say thank you,” Karlee said.

It is great to see all aspects of the community coming together to help support our healthcare workers through these tough times. Part of their mission is to give back to the community and to help each other in a time of need.

