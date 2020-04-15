Girl Scouts of Southern AL donate leftover cookies to Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With all of the stress looming over the state due to COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama found a way to bring light and joy through the comforting deliciousness of Girl Scout Cookies!

The cookie program ended on March 1st and have many leftover boxes of cookies. So far, they have donated over 480 boxes of cookies to multiple infirmaries across the Gulf Coast. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Karlee Shirley, Marketing and Communications Specialist, to get more details.

“We want to bring them some joy and just share that appreciation and love from what their doing to keep our community safe right now and and we just want to say thank you,” Karlee said.

It is great to see all aspects of the community coming together to help support our healthcare workers through these tough times. Part of their mission is to give back to the community and to help each other in a time of need.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories