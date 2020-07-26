Foley priest talks about surviving serious COVID-19 illness

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved priest in Foley is slowly recovering at home following a serious bout with COVID-19. Father Paul Zoghby talks for the first time about his close call with Coronavirus.

“I’m on the road, it’s just taking a little while,” said Father Zoghby via Zoom Sunday morning. His spirits are high. “I love everybody right now Chad, I ain’t having a bad day.” It started on July 1st with symptoms and a positive COVID test, seven days later he was rushed to Thomas Hospital and spent a week there.

“The nurse that brought me home said, “Father we weren’t sure you were going to make it out of the hospital.” Fortunately, I wasn’t equipped with that knowledge, I would have been a lot more nervous,” said Father Zoghby with a smile. He says much of his memory of July is clouded in the fog of illness but the power of prayer helped him survive.

“I’ve never had more prayers for me in my life and I just learned that people of all faiths can come together for one purpose and I’m sure grateful for them,” said Zoghby. “I enjoy by the grace of God very good health, I don’t take any medicines and COVID can make you really sick you have to be really careful.” He’s an integral part of the community and beloved by his congregation. The archbishop affectionately called him the “Pope of Foley”. While Father Zogbhy says he’s too weak to return to the pulpit right now, he hopes to be back soon. Father Paul Zoghby said he also tested negative for COVID, indicating the virus is out of his body. He hopes to get back to ministry work in the next few weeks.

