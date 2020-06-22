Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, YOLO donate 15 electric bikes to Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of fifteen electric bikes on Monday. Country music singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and his wife Brittney partnered up with YOLO Co-founder Jeff Archer to donate fifteen bicycles for agency use. The electric bikes were designed by “I will Design for Food, Inc.” and outfitted for deputies with stickers and branding.

Pedal-assist is provided so deputies can save energy while traveling along the 30a communities. The bicycles will be used by the District 3 and 4 serving along the 30a corridor. Deputies will be issued a helmet and safety equipment while they put the bikes to use on the roadway. Lt. Dustin Cosson said, ” We’re able to get into a lot of the smaller neighborhoods and beat the traffic, and if there is a breeze, we can also beat the heat.”

Kelley and his wife fell in love with donating bikes to local law enforcement after moving to the Panhandle in 2016. “My wife and I immediately bonded over with the Florida way of life; e-bikes, stand up paddleboarding and living by the weather,” said Kelley. “That’s when we started dreaming up this idea to donate these bikes to the Sheriff’s Office.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories