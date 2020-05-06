Firehouse Subs and ComfortCare donate over 400 meals to local frontline healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – ComfortCare Home Health and Hospice and Firehouse Subs partnered to donate meals to front line healthcare workers. So far they have donated over 400 meals to local hospitals, emergency rooms and testing sites.

Jim Chandler, owner of several local Firehouse Subs, explains that ComfortCare Home Health and Hospice knew which locations were in need and he put his crew together at Firehouse Subs to make box lunches. So between the two companies, they were able to donate over 400 meals.

Firehouse Subs is normally known for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, that is used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders. Since the Foundation started, it has granted over $50 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes. Chandler says he was excited to donate the meals to healthcare workers and “It goes perfect with what we do. We support first responders every day that we are open.”

Jim Chandler says, “We just appreciate the opportunity to be able to support first responders, and in this case, healthcare first responders. Heroes come in all different shapes and sizes, they have done a wonderful job and we are glad to support them.”

LATEST STORIES: