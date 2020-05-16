Faith Academy honors seniors with “Walk of Graduates”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In any other year this would be a weekend for graduations and parties. The coronavirus pandemic has curbed large gatherings. Employees at Faith Academy are trying to make sure members of the class of 2020 know they’re loved.

Each family group that walked into the school is greeted by cheers. It’s hard not to get tears, walking through your high school for maybe the last time as a student, as part of the “walk of graduates”.

“It’s important to me because this is my family,” said graduating Senior Kristen Phillips wiping away a tear. Rather than cancel the baccalaureate, organizers say it was important to have an event to honor seniors and the work of their parents.

“They have done so much to pour into these kids and we still wanted to hold this service to give the students a chance to give back and honor students for all they have done,” said school counselor Carrie Meredith. Senior Katelyn Tillman has had a lot of people pulling for her in her battle with cancer and says she’s honored the school would do this.

“It’s been crazy but it’s been a lot of fun and they’ve made it a lot of fun,” said Tillman. It’s not the end to the school year anyone expected.

“They’re going to be going out in a way no other senior class has done before so it’s going to be special for them,” said Principal Barry Pickering. Senior pictures lined the walls above lockers. Each senior’s locker contained notes written by fellow students and staff. The kind words were picked up as every student went through their locker for the last time Saturday. Family groups entered one at a time turning what would normally be a short ceremony into an all-day event for the faculty.

