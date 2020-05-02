Fairhope Pier reopens with cautious return to outdoor activities

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bit of normalcy returns to the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. The Fairhope Pier officially reopened this morning. The reopening of the pier is a reminder of a simpler time just weeks ago when the only thing anglers worried about catching was a few fish.

“I think it’s good, I can bring my wife and grandkids out just to see the water,” said Wayne Davis visiting the pier with his family in tow. Most of the people I spoke with were just happy to have something else to do.

“With all the people who love to come out here and enjoy the pier, I think that was a good idea,” said Davis. Back in mid-March the pier was fairly crowded on the last weekend before the city closed it. As Alabama beaches closed, for a time the pier became one of the last large public spaces in Baldwin County still open.

“I mean they did what they had to do to keep things safe, I can’t complain about it,” said Charlie Hadley visiting the pier. I was there from around 8 in the morning until about 9:30. During those hours it was easy to keep your social distance when there were few people to keep your distance from. A lot of people were expecting it to be busier before lunchtime on the first weekend of operations. The only noticeable change is a sign reminding walkers to stay six feet apart or more.

