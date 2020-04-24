Fairhope Kiwanis Club selling signs to support local heroes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kiwanis Club of Fairhope and the Eastern Shore announced Friday they are selling signs to support local healthcare workers, first responders, and students.

The signs cost $20 and you can customize the sign to be placed in your front yard or the club will put them in front of Thomas Hospital or at the Fairhope Police Department.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Thomas Hospital Foundation Employee COVID-19 Fund to provide hot meals to employees or assist employees who may test positive.

How to purchase a sign:

Venmo $20 to @fairhopekiwanis

Include address and which sign you want to purchase

The club will deliver the sign to you

You can also call 251-401-4801 to arrange a pick-up payment when we deliver the sign.





The Kiwanis Club started a fundraiser to support Thomas Hospital and honor healthcare workers and first responders during the pandemic.

The club also partnered with Subway to provide free meals for local students. The dates for those free meals at Subway are Thursdays, April 30, May 14 and May 28.

For information on club membership, call 251-401-4801.

LATEST STORIES: