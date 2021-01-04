ECSO deputies inspiring possible future deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said hello Monday morning to future deputies.

A group of children played in their neighborhood with toy police cars and motorcycles when ECSO deputies stopped to say hello. The deputies took photos with the children and gave them their very own Sheriff’s badges.

