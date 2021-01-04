ECSO deputies inspiring possible future deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said hello Monday morning to future deputies.
A group of children played in their neighborhood with toy police cars and motorcycles when ECSO deputies stopped to say hello. The deputies took photos with the children and gave them their very own Sheriff’s badges.
LATEST STORIES
- Mississippi governor gives update on COVID-19
- Chipotle’s cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is here just in time for your New Year’s health kick
- Latest stimulus payments have begun hitting bank accounts, but when can you expect yours?
- Storytelling through Music – Will Baxter
- Creating new and better habits in 2021