ECSO deputies inspiring possible future deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Our Pet of the Week is the cutest thing you'll see all week! He is a 12-week dachshund-mix. He is just precious! Keep in mind he would need regular puppy training. We don't know exactly how big he will get but we believe he will be a small dog.

If you are interested in adopting Lima Bean, put in an application here. Remember, the Mobile SPCA is closed on Mondays.