Eastern Shore couple uses Facebook to say “I Do” during social distancing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A couple on the Eastern Shore didn’t let the social distancing restrictions ruin their wedding.

“We had our daughters wedding – on Facebook live- with Grandpa officiating over the TV through FaceTime,” said Gina East, who shared the happy occasion with News 5.

She tells us over 80 people watched the ceremony live, thanks to technology.

“We didn’t let this virus stop love,” she added.

