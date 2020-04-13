Eastern Shore company keeping senior community connected during COVID-19 pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — At a time when they need it most, families are working hard to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen it grow from a couple hundred messages a day, up to tens of thousands of messages going back and forth between residents and families,” said Walt Armentrout, CEO and Co-Founder of HeartLegacy.

HeartLegacy is a Daphne-based tech company keeping seniors connected. A creative app allows seniors to communicate with family members without using a phone number or an email address.

“It’s really offering family members some peace of mind in knowing that their loved one is happy and healthy when they can not necessarily come in and see them because of the no visitation policies that are in place,” said Armentrout.

Two-way video creates a private chat inside the app, but this innovative technology also serves as a video voicemail, allowing families to respond quickly. Loved ones can save and store the videos for years to come.

“With this it’s easy for a resident who doesn’t have a lot of smartphone knowledge or even an email address, it’s very easy for them to stay connected,” he added.

Right now about 750 senior care communities across the country have incorporated this technology, including a lot of local facilities here in our area.

To learn more about their products and to view video examples, visit the HeartLegacy website here.

