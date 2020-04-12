Disney World workers surprise seniors with Easter lilies

by: Daisy Ruth

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World workers are keeping the magic alive with acts of kindness.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, 200 seniors in the Lake Buena Vista area received Easter lilies donated by Disney World with their Meals on Wheels delivery.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Michelle Giger Rohrmann manages the nursery where the flowers were grown.

She and her team realized with the parks temporarily closed, the lilies intended to decorate the parks for the spring could still spread joy.

The blog said the flowers were gifted to the Osceola Council on Aging and added to Meals on Wheels deliveries near Disney World.

“I’m glad that they are able to be enjoyed by these folks. I hope this will be a bright spot in their day,” Rohrmann said.

“To me, the lily is really symbolic of springtime – after a long, hard winter, the first thing to pop up is a lily. It’s a good representation of how we’ll come out of this together. We’ll pull through this. Better days are on their way.”

