Disney Springs opening in two weeks

Good News

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Disney Springs is planning to open later this month.  

The 120-acre property in Florida features restaurants, a movie theater and shops. 

Disney Springs’ website announced that phase-one of the re-opening will be on May 20.  

 The entertainment area will still follow state guidelines, restaurants will limit how many people can dine in.  

The move to open Disney Springs comes as many states start to ease stay-at-home orders.  

Theme parks and Disney Resort Hotels will remain closed for now.  

