Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Deputies rescue ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ after Hurricane Sally

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pair of on-the-run dogs were rescued by two Escambia County sheriff’s deputies after Hurricane Sally.

Deputy Hall and Deputy Harmon found two small pups near the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on West Leonard Street. They nicknamed the pair “Bonnie and Clyde.”

“We thought about recruiting them to be K-9 Deputies…however, Bonnie and Clyde didn’t like the idea, and given their runaway history, we thought it was best to safely transport them to a local animal rescue,” a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Bonnie and Clyde are currently at A Place Of Hope Small Dog Rescue. If you have any information on who their owners may be, reach out to A Place Of Hope Small Dog Rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories