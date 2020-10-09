Deputies rescue ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ after Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A pair of on-the-run dogs were rescued by two Escambia County sheriff’s deputies after Hurricane Sally.

Deputy Hall and Deputy Harmon found two small pups near the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on West Leonard Street. They nicknamed the pair “Bonnie and Clyde.”

“We thought about recruiting them to be K-9 Deputies…however, Bonnie and Clyde didn’t like the idea, and given their runaway history, we thought it was best to safely transport them to a local animal rescue,” a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Bonnie and Clyde are currently at A Place Of Hope Small Dog Rescue. If you have any information on who their owners may be, reach out to A Place Of Hope Small Dog Rescue.