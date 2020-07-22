Daphne Police take part in student essay contest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County students with goals this year are being asked to put them on paper. The Daphne Police Department and Compass II Life Counseling are hosting an essay contest this summer.
According to an event post:
To enter, students should write a short essay that explains their goals.
Must include:
- School, Grade, and Name of Student
- Be Handwritten & Legible
- Academic and Behavior Goals
- Action Plan/Steps to Achieve those Goals
Four winners will be selected to be part of Daphne’s “Cop for a Day Program” and get lunch with an officer. Entries are accepted up to August 28th.
