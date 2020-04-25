COVID patients in Mobile, Baldwin adjust to life after serious illness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While a lot of the focus of pandemic coverage centers around deaths, the vast majority of people who get the illness will recover from it. We followed up with two families in Baldwin and Mobile Counties today who are getting back to normal as much as they can. We last spoke with David Smith from west Mobile from his hospital bed.

“By the second day I was in the hospital I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it out of the hospital,” said Smith from his home over video chat. He says he’s happy to be in his house.

“Just being able to lay in my own bed after being in a hospital for 13 days without having anywhere to go,” said David Smith. His wife Jerilyn and son Shawn both tested positive after David. They’re all dealing with lingering health effects. Jerilyn says this increased her vertigo.

“I’m taking vitamins, I’m taking everything I can to get well but I do feel like I need to relearn how to walk,” said Jerilyn Smith. While no one wants to get sick, one woman we spoke with said the illness allowed her to do something positive for others.

“We can’t control everything that comes at us in life, it’s how we handle it,” said Kristi Hicks over Zoom Saturday morning. She is in Baldwin County and was recently cleared to resume normal activities. I talked with her in early April too. She says sharing her story helped connect her with others.

“They’ve helped me, I’ve helped them we’re still bouncing questions off of each other I think that’s really helped get me through this. Both families we spoke with say do everything you can to avoid the virus. It can infect anyone no matter how much you wash your hands. Each person who tested positive previously says they have some lingering health issues from it.