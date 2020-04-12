Colorado veterinarian embraces social distancing

Good News

by: WKRG Staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. (CNN) — A vet in colorado is using a social distancing system to keep treating animals during the coronavirus outbreak. Faithful Friends Animal Hospital in Colorado Springs now has a curbside drop-off.

When a client arrives with their pet the staff comes out to the car to pick the pet up. After the visit the employees bring the animal back out to the client’s car. Doctor William Puryear states that the pet hospital is pretty busy.

The Doctor’s suspicion is that pet owners are stuck at home and spoiling their furry friends with unhealthy foods.

