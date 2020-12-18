Citronelle police donate more than 260 bikes to kids for Operation Citro Santa

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department donated more than 260 bikes to children in the town for Operation Citro Santa.

Their goal this year was to collect 50 bicycles, the department says they collected 261 as of Monday. Our last count this morning is 261. Citronelle police partnered with McDavid Jones Elementary School.

“We never dreamed this project would have an outcome like this but thanks to so many of you and donors across the county it has been a small Christmas miracle,” Citronelle Police posted on Facebook. “We would like to thank all who have donated bicycles, made monetary donations, and those of you who assisted with transport.”

They bikes were donated to Operation Citro Santa through WKRG News 5’s Christmas Magical Toy Drive. Five bikes will be donated to the children driver of the truck that delivered the bikes.









