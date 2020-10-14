Chick-Fil-A employee and Eagle Scout in Georgia saves choking child in local drive through

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A lunch rush at the Manchester Expressway Chick-fil-A took a dramatic turn on Oct. 12, when an employee at the restaurant saved a child who was choking in the drive through just after the rush.

As the busy part of lunch started to wind down, frantic cries were heard in the drive through line, a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says. The cries were coming from an SUV just outside of the drive through window.

According to the online post, a father was seen rushing to hte back of his SUV. An employee, Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie heard the cries and took action.

A trained Eagle Scout and CPR certified, he went over to the car, where he saw the store director, the father of the child, and another customer trying to free the from the back seat. The post says the other kids in the car were crying.

“The seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s windpipe. Another customer had left his vehicle and was trying unsuccessfully to assist in removing seat belt reaching through the back window. Store director, Justin Williams arrived to provide assistance as well,” according to the post.

While another team member, Zachary Bullock passed a pair of scissors through the window, Cowboy cut the seatbelt and freed the child.

Store owner/operator Alex Vann appreciates the efforts his team went to to save the child.

“Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation. I am proud of Zack, Justin and our team for their quick thinking and quick responses. This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers.” Statement from Alex Vann on Facebook

Read the whole post from the Manchester Expressway Chick-fil-A below:

