Caught on camera: Ohio police officer rescues children from crash

(CNN Newsource) — An Ohio mother says she owes a police officer her life after he helped her three children from a car crash.

The officer had crawled into the family’s overturned car to save her daughter and then, he went back for her son.

The video above shows the moment Twinsburg police officer Yamil Encarnacion struggled to rescue Emma Jameson’s four year old daughter from her car.

Police say when they noticed the little girl’s legs were losing color Officer Encarnacion jumped into action.

“Everything from there was just so fast. I remember seeing the one officer carrying my daughter and the car seat and then he went back for my son and there was just blood all over his arms.” Jameson said.

She told police she was trying to pass as slow moving care on her left and as she changed lanes a car in front of her was also moving into the left lane.

Jameson says the driver of that care suddenly applied the brakes causing her to step on her own brakes.

Jameson says she overcorrected and her car left the road and rolled over.

When Jameson came to, all she could think about was her kids.

“Immediately my children, how do I get them out? How do I make sure everybody’s okay… I heard them all screaming so I knew none of them were dead.”

The mother says some good Samaritans immediately came to her aid and police arrived almost instantly.

“Somebody ripped open my door and by the time he had done that, I had already gotten one kid out of the car seat and I was holding him. I got out =, went to go put him down and turn around to get my other kids out and there were already men in there trying to get them out.”

Jameson also said, “It was very scary. I don’t know. I owe that officer my life.”

