Bring the Lansing Symphony Orchestra to your home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday, the Cullman Police Department and Cullman Fire Rescue helped celebrate a very special little girl’s last chemo treatment by participating in a drive-thru parade.

McKenna has been at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis since June 2019 undergoing treatment for retinoblastoma. McKenna’s mom, Angela Chasteen, explained that they originally planned to have a party to celebrate her last chemotherapy treatment, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible.