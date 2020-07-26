Big turnout for food giveaway in Coden

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of families in south Mobile County have more to eat today. Members of the South Bay Community Alliance say they helped 100 families Saturday. A food drive that was scheduled for three hours ended in half that time after all the boxes of food were given away.

Lori Bosarge with the alliance said the event was wonderful but also devastating. They distributed 250 boxes of food but they had to turn away about 50 vehicles when supplies ran out. She said most of the people who got assistance live south of Highway 90. Bosarge said she hopes, with the survey they did Saturday, they can connect with larger organizations for donations or funding.

“