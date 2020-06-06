Bessemer Marines return home from year-long deployment; sergeant meets son for first time

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Marines from Bessemer, Alabama with Company E, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion in support of 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, returned home from deployment Friday after being away for over a year.

The unit has been authorized to return to the U.S. after conducting multiple training and mission rehearsals ranging from prerequisite stateside service level training exercises to battalion size exercises and operations in five countries across three continents with the 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan, from June 2019 to May 2020.

Stationed across New England and New York, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, is a reserve infantry unit with 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. Since World War II, they have regularly operated alongside the active component, seamlessly integrating during exercises and operations. The battalion’s history includes actions in Kwajalein, the Battle of Iwo Jima, the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of Tinian, the Korean War, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan. After completing numerous exercises in preparation to deploy, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, traveled to Japan to execute a six-month deployment under the Unit Deployment Program (UDP) from October 2019 to May 2020. The UDP rotates Marine units from the U.S. to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and is designed to increase the readiness of the units by exposing them to realistic, relevant training environments throughout the Indo-Pacific.

CBS 42 caught up with Sgt. Ray McCollum as he met his son Barrett for the first-time ever as we was born while he was overseas. Due to COVID-19, he wasn’t able to come see the birth of Barrett. McCollum says, “just getting back and getting to here and getting to see him is hard to explain I can not put it into words.”

