Braided River Brewing Co. partnering with Mobile Baykeeper partner for new brew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Baykeeper is partnering with a Braided River Brewing Co. to provide you a cold brew and a way to help the environment at the same time. They are offering a seasonal beer called “Summer Crush,” and a portion of those proceeds go to help Mobile Baykeeper.

David Nelson, the owner of Braided River in Mobile, says that the brewery’s name represents the Mobile Delta and all of the rivers that come together and cross paths in our area. He adds that partnering with Mobile Baykeeper was right up their alley. Nelson says, “What we want to be doing is taking beer out kayaking and on the boat and to the beach. It really matters to us to kind of support organizations that are helping make all that available and taking care of it for us.”

Casi Calloway with Mobile Baykeeper explains, “So the support and funding from Braided River is going to that. It is going to clean ups, it’s going to water quality testing, it’s going to make sure we can swim, fish, and play in Mobile Bay anytime we want.”

Since their Summer Crush beer is seasonal, in the winter, Braided River will be transitioning to their Coastal Stout. A portion of those proceeds will go to benefit the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

