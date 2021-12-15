BASF awards more than $21,000 in STEM grants to Washington County Schools

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — BASF recently awarded science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) grants to seven science education programs within Washington County schools, totaling $21,000. The grants will support STEM-related learning for students in grades K-12.

“The education grants represent BASF’s commitment to invest in the next generation of innovators, scientists and engineers,” Marcus Pezent, site director of the BASF site in McIntosh, said in a press release. “We hope to encourage and inspire the future leadership of our industry by supporting these STEM initiatives.”

This is the sixth year BASF’s McIntosh facility has invited Washington County schools to submit proposals summarizing their specific science education needs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Schools superintendent, says the grants will provide teachers an opportunity to give students hands-on STEM activities.

BASF, a chemical production company, has sites in McIntosh and Huntsville and employes almost 1,200 employees in the state of Alabama.