Balloons still taking flight for Alabama Jubilee, but there are several changes

Good News

by: WHNT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Jubilee hot Air Balloon Classic is still on!

However, event organizers say there will be several changes to the event this year.

The event will be one day only, Saturday, May 23.

Pilots will inflate their balloons all across Morgan County and take to the skies for a non-competitive flight at 6:30 a.m. If weather is bad, the flight may take place on Sunday, May 24.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, pilots will inflate their balloons across Morgan County and glow for viewing from a distance. Spectators are asked to respect social distancing guidelines and stay away from the balloons, crews, or pilots.

The car, tractor, and arts and craft shows are canceled, along with vendor booths and tether rides.

Event organizers said there may be a second event later in the summer and encouraged fans to watch the Jubilee’s FacebookInstagram, and website for the latest information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories