Available live streams for Easter services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During COVID-19 many will be celebrating Easter Sunday at home. Not being able to attend Masses and services inside their own churches.
Here’s a list of Easter Sunday services that can be streamed online:
Catholic Masses- Little Flower Catholic Church’s Facebook Live Stream on Saturday, April 11th at 8 PM and Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 9:30 AM here.
The Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception will Live Stream on Saturday, April 11th at 8 PM and Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 8 AM here. Both Masses will be posted for anyone to access later. The Masses can also be accessed here for those without Facebook.
Archdiocese of Mobile- 10:30AM Sunday April 12, 2020 on WJTC Channel 44 (channel depending on your cable provider.)
Olive Baptist Church Pensacola- Sunrise service at 6:30 AM on Sunday, April 12, 2020, and can be watched here or tuned into at 91.7FM Radio.
Also airing on WJTC at 7AM will be a service from The Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
