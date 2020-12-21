Anonymous person pays past due utility bills for Pensacola families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Someone who wished to remain anonymous paid the past due balance for 106 Pensacola Energy accounts last week.
The total amount of money paid was $9,377, and this will prevent disconnection.
“I simply wanted to take the time to thank them and recognize their generosity,” Mayor Grover Robinson said in his weekly Monday news conference. “These kinds of acts are things that happen all the time in the city of Pensacola. This is a testament to certainly our kindness and generosity and the people of Pensacola.”
