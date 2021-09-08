American Cancer Society 2021 Mobile Chili Cook-off

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The location has changed, but the recipe remains the same for this award-winning event: serve delicious chili and raise money for a good cause.

The 2021 Mobile Chili Cookoff, hosted by the American Cancer Society and Infirmary Health, moves to Canal Street (between Washington Ave. and Broad Street) on Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will emcee the event.

The four-hour, fun-filled day raises money for the ACS’s Road to Recovery Program, which helps cancer patients get rides to treatments and doctor appointments.

Teams will arrive early, at 5 a.m. to set up. The pantry opens for supplies at 6 a.m., and teams have until 10 a.m. to get the ingredients they need as they start cooking. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m.

Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. as the day’s entertainment gets started with Phil & Foster. Venom takes the stage from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., and Disco Kiss closes the Cookoff from 2 to 3 p.m., when all winners will be announced.

Advance tickets are $10. Day-of tickets will be available for $15.

The much-anticipated fundraiser began in 1989 in the back of the Lumber Yard restaurant with two men and a pot of chili. It raised $550 that year. The event has grown rapidly since 2006. The Chili Cook-off has raised more than $2 million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of eliminating cancer and creating a world with more birthdays.