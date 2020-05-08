‘Adopt a Teacher’ Facebook group pairs grateful public with educators

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A local Facebook group that connects the grateful public with local teachers has attracted more than 3600 members.

The “Adopt a Teacher Mobile Area teachers 2019-2020″ group allows any public or private school teacher in Mobile County, Saraland, Satsuma and Chickasaw to fill out a short questionnaire. Members of the group can then comment on the post and “adopt” the teacher with a promise to send a token of their appreciation.

More than 1600 people have posted to the page, which has 3,685 members as of Friday morning. The page was created last week.