98-year-old surprised by Fairhope Police on her birthday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope Police Department surprised “Mrs. B.” on Tuesday afternoon for her 98th birthday.

Officers turned on their sirens and used their speakers to wish the resident a happy birthday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic her celebration was altered this year. Officers kept their social distance by circling the cul-de-sac where she lives.

