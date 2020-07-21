5-year-old in Summerdale dressed as cop gets surprise visit from real cop

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robert Donahue III, 5, takes the motto “dress for the job you want” to heart. According to a Facebook post from his mother Ashleigh Monday, they were in the front yard watering plants and young Robert was outside in his kid-sized police uniform.

The School Resource Officer for Summerdale Police pulled over and stopped for a chat. The kind gesture was appreciated by the family.

“[Robert] has wanted to be a police officer for about a year and he got a uniform for his birthday in June. We can barely take it off him to be washed,” wrote his mom Ashleigh Donahue in a Facebook message to News 5. “We want to make sure he knows he can be anything he sets his mind to.”

