5-year-old collects 44 law enforcement patches for birthday cape

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriffs Office sent a patch to a little boy named Landon for his birthday.

Wednesday the office got a Thank you letter that read:

Dear Sheriff’s Office, I am writing to say thank you so much for your donation of a patch to Landon’s 5th birthday cape. Landon had an amazing 5th birthday and loved his sheriff’s cape. Letter received by ECSO





ECSO believes Landon to be out of Ocala, Florida but has collected patches from law enforcement agencies across the state. 44 patches according to pictures of the finished product.

