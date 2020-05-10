3-year-old in Mary Ester gets first responder parade for birthday

MARY ESTER, Fla. (WKRG) — A three-year-old girl in Mary Ester gets a belated happy birthday from first responders in Okaloosa County. Members of the sheriff’s office and other first responded came to Tasmin West’s neighborhood to celebrate her birthday.

The birthday girl, according to a Facebook post ” loves police, fire, and ambulance first responders. Tamsin’s mother expressed how excited Tamsin would be to have a first responder come to visit her as a birthday present.” Tasmin’s birthday was April 26th but the family couldn’t have a party due to COVID-19 restrictions.