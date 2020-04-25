2nd homemade mask giveaway in Coden Saturday

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3208979659135693&id=100000710710673CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — It was such a good response they’re doing it again this week. Members of the South Bay Communities Alliance will hold a homemade mask giveaway Saturday at the Coastal Response Center from 9:30 to 10:30. Last week they distributed 100 masks to people driving by. They were also accepting donations. They’re also looking for donations of elastic to keep the project going.

“It was an amazing hour full of love for one another,” wrote Lori Bosarge with the alliance. She sent us these images. Recently the CDC recommended people wear face coverings in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

