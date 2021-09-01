10-year-old gets birthday wish from Escambia Fire and Rescue

Escambia Fire and Rescue birthday visit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10-year-old Makai Williams family said he has always loved fire trucks, so his mother Katisha Williams reached out to Escambia County Fire Rescue to arrange a visit.

ECFR does not do station visits right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Fire and Life Safety Specialist Ray Melton in a news release. Melton asked if they could bring a fire truck to Makai.

Makai Williams woke up on the morning of August 28th to see the Escambia County Fire Rescue out in his front yard with a fire truck.

“I was really amazed,” said Makai.

Melton conducted a tour with Makai in the comfort of his own front yard. Included in the tour Makai was given bracelets, a helmet and fire safety information.

Makai attended school following the surprise and shared the experience with his peers.

Chief Catrambone of Escambia Fire Rescue said, “To give that kid (Williams) that impression of fire service, you know, you might have a future firefighter sitting right there.”

When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up Makai responded with, “a firefighter.”

