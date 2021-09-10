LIVE CAM: U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur comes to Lakewood Golf Club

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — A live camera is something no one would have thought about in 1947 when The Lakewood Club first opened, but this year WKRG News 5 has a live look at the golf course’s 18th hole where 132 of the country’s best women golfers over age 50 will compete for the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur tournament.

News 5 will have coverage of the tournament. And throughout, you can always check in here to see what’s happening right now. For a better look at the course, click the ‘full screen’ button in the bottom left corner of the video player box.

