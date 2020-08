Justin Thomas hits from the first tee during the Tournament of Champions pro-am golf event, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

This week, Thomas will head to San Francisco to play in the PGA Championship.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since 2018, Justin Thomas is No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings. The former Crimson Tide golfer took over the top spot after winning the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Sunday’s win was Thomas’ 13th victory on the PGA Tour.

This week, Thomas will head to San Francisco to play in the PGA Championship.