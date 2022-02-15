BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — For students who may have the ambition to become the next, great author–our Golden Apple team found one place where they are already getting started–thanks to one great teacher.

They are already learning about writing and editing and plots and narrative arcs. And they are doing it here at Alma Bryant in Bayou La Batre with this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Ava Long–after she established the school’s writer’s guild.

Long told us, “And that’s what we do, we talk about fiction, we talk about poetry–whatever the kids are working on. And they seem to really enjoy it–something that they are talented in–so I love being able to bring out their joy, their passion as well…”

And Long believes it is important for her students to be able to express themselves through the creative writing process. Many of her students, she says, require no motivation to put words down on a page.

“They come to me passionate. They come to me with things inside their heart that they are ready and willing to express—and they find a way to do that,” she said.

But it helps when your writing teacher is passionate too. And her nominator says there is no one more passionate and motivated than Long.

“I sat in last year on one of their Writer’s Guild meetings and some of their creativity and the way that they express themselves and she’s given them an outlet is amazing,” said fellow teacher Tawni Orso.

Our congratulations to Ava Long and Alma Bryant High for a job well done.