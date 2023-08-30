Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Don’t tell us Williamson High School doesn’t know how to celebrate. A big rally was put together to help congratulate science teacher Kelleashia Tyus on her most recent accomplishment—becoming a Golden Apple Award winner.



Tyus has been teaching for eight years—all of them at Williamson. She teaches science to juniors and seniors—but not just any science.



“High school science—zoology, forensics, and depending on the year, marine science,” she said.



Tyus admitted to us growing up, her heart wasn’t always about teaching. But now she says, “I like that I’m able to interact with students that come from a similar background as me. It lets them know that they can achieve anything as long as they put their best foot forward.”



“Is that why you wanted to become a teacher?”



“No, not exactly, but, coming in and teaching at Williamson it broadened my horizons to the different types of students that come from different neighborhoods. I came into teaching unsure, but I love it,” she said.



And apparently, Williamson loves Ms Tyus too. Our congratulations to Kelleashia Tyus and Williamson High School for a job well done.



