We surprise our last Golden Apple winner of the school year at her home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Shawn Kavanaugh isn’t the first teacher we’ve surprised with a Golden Apple award. But she is the first one we surprised at her home.

Student teacher and nominator Taylor Younce presented the award to Kavanaugh. She’s a second grade teacher at Roberstdale Elementary School. She’s been teaching for thirty-four years. When we showed up, Kavanaugh was trying to conduct an online meeting with students and parents.

No doubt, like with many other teachers, students and parents, the coronavirus lockdown has created challenges.

“I think the biggest challenge is being away from my kids…I love them so much,” she said. “And just knowing that I can’t be with them every day. And then trying to explain things over the phone because I am so visual.”

It has also been a challenge for Taylor, too–missing out on her last few weeks of student teaching. But she says the challenge is presenting an opportunity for new teachers like her.

“It’s given us a little more experience. We’re learning how to teach remotely, so–but I do miss it, I miss being in the classroom every day,” said Taylor.

Our congratulations to Shawn Kavanaugh, and Taylor–and all of our Golden Apple teachers this school year for a job well done.

